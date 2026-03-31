Obituary: Barbara Rose Leake Culver, 77, Bardstown

Barbara Rose Leake Culver, 77, of Bardstown died Sunday, March 29, 2026, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

BARBARA ROSE LEAKE CULVER

She was born Jan. 16, 1949, in Calvary to the late John Werner and Mary Elsie Minor Leake. She worked at Inoac Packaging for many years and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Phyllis Mae Leake; and three brothers, John Werner Leake, Jr., Robert Bobby Leake and Charles Edward Leake.

She is survived by one son, Brian (Tara) Culver of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Lois Ann Machewski of Paulsboro, N.J., Mary Ruth (Alan) Wells of Louisville, and Judy Carol Leake of Florida; two brothers, William Jerry (Sumi) Leake of Raywick and Larry Leake of LaFayette, La.; and one grandson, Joseph Bryce Culver of Cox’s Creek.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2026, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Raywick with the Rev. Scott Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2026, and 8:30-10 a.m. Monday, april 6, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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