Obituary: Betty Jean Watts Coomer, 94, Bardstown

Betty Jean Watts Coomer, 94, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, at her home. She was born May 31, 1931, in Nelson County.

She loved her family greatly, her love for her grandchildren was like none other. She just loved all people and could always find someone to talk to when she ran errands. As much as she loved talking to others, she was also a great listener. She was strong in her faith, and a member of the United Methodist Church. She retired from American Greetings, and volunteered at Bardstown Elementary School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Coomer Sr.; one son, Clyde Douglas Coomer Jr.; her parents, Frank and Christine Watts; one sister, Peggy Dean Watts; one brother, Ronald “Ron” Watts; one nephew, Scott Downs; and one brother-in-law, John Downs.

She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Sue (Emilio) Hernandez of Bardstown; four granddaughters, Amanda (Chris) Fields of Cox’s Creek, Ashley (Andrew) Riley and Allison (Cameron) Hester, both of Bardstown, and Amber (Kyle) Cimo of Florida; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a dear friend who was like family, Larry Powers.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Chesser officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

