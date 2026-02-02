Obituary: Bettye Lou Thurman, 93, Louisville

Bettye Lou Thurman, 93, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026.

BETTYE LOU THURMAN

She was born in Larue County Tuesday, May 24, 1932, to the late Augustus and Laura Bell Weathers Thurman.

She graduated from Bond Washington High School in Elizabethtown and moved to Louisville where she began a career as Birth Registrar at the University of Louisville Hospital, from which she retired after decades of service.

She held a love of children, flowers, food and the church. She was a member of Lane Lincoln CME, where she held positions as a stewardess and usher. She had a passion for the gospel and its music, with her favorite song being, Blessed Assurance.

Her presence will be missed. Her legacy will live on.

She was preceded in death by five siblings, Augustus Thurman Jr., Roberta O. Hayden, Donald Thurman, Barbara L. Thurman, and Richard A. Thurman.

She is survived by three sisters, Frances J. Thurman, Elizabeth Bell, and Ramona Plant; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is noon Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with the Rev. Terry Robinson officiating. Burial is in the Hubbard Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-