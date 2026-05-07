Obituary: Billy Joe Wigginton, 76, Taylorsville

Billy Joe Wigginton, 76, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. He was born April 29, 1949, in Shelbyville to the late Joseph and Dolores Boyd Wigginton.

BILLY JOE WIGGINGTON

He was a local handyman who could fix anything and loved to help people. He worked at Bennetts Hardware for many years as well as Larry Lawson Plumbing. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time, whether it was at Taylorsville Lake or an old farm pond. He just loved to fish.

He is survived by one son, Messiah Othni of Louisville; two sisters, Felicia (David) McWain of Michigan and Debrah Sanderson of Glasgow; two brothers, Wesley Wigginton and Michael (Wilma) Wigginton, both of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; special friends, Jonathan Thompson, Davis Lee Downs and the Oliver family; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

A celebration of life is noon Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Taylorsville Second Baptist Church with the Rev. John A. Lewis officiating.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

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