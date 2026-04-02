Obituary: Bonnie Carol Clark Marshall, 66, Bardstown

Bonnie Carol Clark Marshall, 66, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born Feb. 16, 1960, in Bardstown to the late James Rudolph and Emma Doris Leslie Clark.

BONNIE CAROL CLARK MARSHALL

She was a loving mother, sister and aunt. She was a laborer for Inowac in Bardstown. She was a Christian by faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Marshall Sr.; and one brother, Tony Clark.

She is survived by one daughter, Tracy (Amy) McDaniel of Louisville; one son, John H. Marshall Jr. of Bardstown; six sisters, Ann (Jerry) Willett and Virginia Willett, both of New Hope, Sue (Joe) Wade of Harrodsburg, Connie (Keith) Riggs of Culvertown, Donna K. Clark and Tarry (Fran) Donahue, both of Bardstown; one brother, Tommy (Vicky) Clark of Bardstown; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is was Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, with burial to follow in the Marshall family cemetery in New Haven.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

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