Obituary: Bonnie K. French, 88, Cox’s Creek

Bonnie K. French, 88, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, March 2, 2026, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown. She was born Dec. 7, 1937, in Olaton.

She was a lifelong member of New Salem Baptist Church where she taught many different types of Bible study over the years. She held many positions at New Salem and served many. She was a seamstress and at one time made all of the costumes for the Stephen Foster Story. She loved cooking for and feeding others and was famous for her peach cobbler. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby and Linnie Wright Myers; her husband of 65 years, Willie French; two sons, Jeff French and Dean French; two sisters; and four brothers.

She is survived by one daughter, Patti French Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek; one son, Dave (Reba) French of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Wanda Watson; one granddaughter, Mandy French (Rod) Wright; nine grandsons, David (Chantelle) French Jr., Grant French, Grey French, Josh (Whitney) Hatfield, Jesse (Shannon) French, Travis Goldsmith, Cody French, Will Fulkerson, and Jason (Leslie) Hatfield; 12 great-grandchildren, Hali, Chase, Landon, Owen, Blake, Easton, Everett, Ellie, Scout, Jason Jr., Aiden, and Zander.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2026, at New Salem Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery with Pastor Billy Cross officiating.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2026, at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to New Salem Baptist Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

