Obituary: Bonnie Mae Shawler, 89, Bardstown

Bonnie Mae Shawler, 89, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial. She was born May 7, 1936 in Danville to the late Arlie Miller “A.M.” and Louise Barnett Parrott.

She retired from Owens-Illinois. Upon retirement, she worked at Kroger and Nelson County Baptist School. She was a people person and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Nelson County Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Joe McMichael; her second husband, Ralph Chowning; and her third husband, Milford “Mel” Shawler.

She is survived by one daughter, Vicki (Darrell) Goodlett of Bardstown; one son, Terry (Angie) McMichael of Cynthiana; three stepdaughters, Celeste (Phillip) Shawler of Wilmore, Cay (Jerry) Shawler of Danville and Connie (Henry) Shawler of Hodgenville; a dear friend that was like her sister, Pam Howell; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in the Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, and 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday,, Feb. 26, 2026.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Nelson County Baptist School.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

