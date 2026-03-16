Obituary: Bonnie Marie Yates, 74, Bardstown

Bonnie Marie Yates, 74, of Bardstown, formerly of Mount Washington, died Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Baptist Health and returned to the Lord.

BONNIE MARIE YATES

She was born Oct. 23, 1951, to the late Ernest and Margaret Marksbury Taylor. She was a current and longtime employee of Valu Market in Mount Washington and a faithful member of Waterford Church of Christ. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, playing bunco, but most importantly taking care of her family.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Phillip Yates; two sons, Phillip Wayne and James Marshall Yates (Crystal); one sister, Dorothy Johnson; two grandchildren, Grayson Yates and Addison Yates; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2026, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2026 at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts in her memory are suggested to Gideon’s International.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

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