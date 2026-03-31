Obituary: Brenda Gale Hall, 68, formerly of Bardstown

Brenda Gale Hall, 68, of Willisburg, formerly of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 29, 2026, at her home. She was born April 14, 1957, in Bardstown to Robert Norris and Beverly J. Culver Rogers.

BRENDA GALE HALL

She enjoyed playing music. She loved clogging and being around the water, especially going to the lake. She had a passion for growing sunflowers and most importantly, she loved her granddaughter.

She is survived by four sisters, Charolotte Marlin, Sharon Dingus, Renee Douglas, and Jeanie Kays; two brothers, Joseph Rogers and Justin Dale Rogers; one granddaughter, Taleeah Hall; her significant other, Tony Humphrey; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, William and Eleanor Bryan Culver and Lonozzo and Stella Clark Culver; and one son, Joseph Danny Hall.

Cremation was chosen per the family’s wishes.

Barlow Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

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