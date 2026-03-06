Obituary: Byron ‘Papa’ Hayden, 82, Bardstown

Byron “Papa” Hayden, 82, of Bardstown, died peacefully surrounded by his entire family Thursday, March 5, 2026 at U of L Jewish Hospital.

While a man of very few words, his quiet presence was genuine and loving. Golfing and fishing were his favorite and most frustrating hobbies and there are many hilarious tales to be told by his brothers and friends about “the one that got away” and “the putt that lipped the cup!” His easygoing nature made him a complete and willing pushover with his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. He will be missed by all who knew him and always remembered for his gentle nature and kind spirit.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Reba Hayden.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Hayden of Bardstown; one son, Tee (Marian) Hayden of Frankfort; one sister, Shirl (Kenny) Thomas of Bardstown; three brothers, Danny (Betty Kaye) Hayden, Gary (Janis) Hayden and Kenny (Diana) Hayden, all of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Sydney Hayden of Cincinnati; one grandson, Trey Hayden of Frankfort; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with Trey and Sydney Hayden officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bethany Haven.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

