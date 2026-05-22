Obituary: Byron Roosevelt Simpson Jr., 95, formerly of Fairfield

Byron Roosevelt Simpson Jr., 95, of Louisville, formerly of Fairfield, died at Baptist East Palliative Care Tuesday, May 19, 2026, surrounded by his loving children and family comforting him.

BRYON ROOSEVELT SIMPSON JR.

He was born April 3, 1931 in Fairfield to the late Byron R. and Eleanor Simpson Sr. He was the eldest boy of 10 children and was given the nickname “Feller”. He attended St. Michael Elementary and Bloomfield High School. He graduated in the third graduating class at Bellarmine University with a degree in business. He was a pitcher for the Bellarmine Knights baseball team and was the only pitcher to beat UofL.

He was a former employee of Bell South Co., and then worked for the US Department of Health and Human Services where he was part of the disaster and grant relief teams. His work moved his family from Kentucky to Texas, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He retired in Martinsburg, West Va. in 1998. While in Martinsburg, he was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Church.

He was captain in the Kentucky National Guard during in Korean War. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks, and was active in the Apollo Theater in Martinsburg, W.Va., where he was cast in various acting rolls. One of his favorite rolls was as St. Nicholas for St. Joseph School, he looked forward to this every year. He even traveled to Pittsburg to fill in as Santa Claus. He was also an avid golfer and was active in the Shenandoah Community as a health board member and volunteer.

He returned to Louisville in 2023 after the death of his wife to be closer to family. He had a special passion for rabbit hunting. As a very young boy he began hunting using creek rocks until his dad trusted him with a gun. He looked forward to the annual rabbit hunt at the family farm on Plum Run Road. He gathered with his siblings, children, nephews, grandchildren and friends, enjoying family, fun and friendship. His love of hunting, fishing, gardening and sports has been passed down to his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary Helen “Honey” Ross Simpson; two sisters, Catherine Spears and June Cannon; and two brothers, Billy Simpson and Jim Simpson.

He is survived by 5 children,

one daughter, Annette S. Breen (Mike) of New Albany, Ind.; four sons, Byron R. Simpson III (Kimberly) of Tampa, Fla., Mark F. Simpson (Jill) of Pittsburg, Penn., Paul C. Simpson of Columbus, Ohio, and Eric R. Simpson (Keith Brown) of Louisville; three sisters, Sister Grace OSU Of Mt. St. Joseph, Martha Wolfe of Elizabethtown and Elizabeth Simpson of Bloomfield; two brothers, Pat Simpson of Fairfield and Mike (Ann Lindle) Simpson of Bloomfield; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026, at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Fairfield with the Rev. Quan Nguyen officating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hosparus Health, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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