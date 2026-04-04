Obituary: Carmen Kay Hardin, 69, Taylorsville

Carmen Kay Hardin, 69, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, March 31, 2026 ,with her loving husband by her side. She was born Oct. 22, 1956 in Louisville to the late Dean Gentry and Martha Alcorn Miller.

CARMEN KAY HARDIN

She was a former employee of Revere Foil Containers and was a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church. She loved to cook and feed people, enjoyed gardening and fishing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Veronica Hardin.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Hardin; two children, Jamie Hardin and Matthew Hardin, both of Taylorsville; two brothers, Anthony Miller of Mount Eden and Mark (Tracy) Gentry of Okolona,; one grandson, Chad Damien Hardin of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2026, t the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home with Bro. Junie Temple and Sister Mavis Bennett officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2026, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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