Obituary: Cassidy Alma ‘David’ Fenwick, 66, Bardstown

Cassidy Alma “David” Fenwick, 66, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at Norton Hosparus Care Center in Louisville. She was born March 11, 1959, to Donald and Charlotte Hayden Fenwick.

She made her living as a computer programmer. Her free time was spent pursuing diverse interests. She had a lifelong yearning for knowledge ahd held multiple degrees. She was also passionate about music.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Louis Fenwick; one nephew, DavVon Dorsey; and one brother-in-law, Keith Hamilton.

She is survived by her mother, Charlotte Ann Hayden Fenwick; three sisters, Kim Hamilton and Karen O’Daniel (Mitchell), both of Lebanon, and Beth (Ray) Stratton of Danville; two brothers, Paul Fenwick (Carla) of Big Clifty and Robert Fenwick (Jackie) of Bardstown; 15 neices and nephews, Richard, Katie Jo, Heather, Hannah, Craig, Zach, Levi, Chase, Paul, Ffalicia, Cody, Amber, Kirsten, Ryan and Eric; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and very special lifelong friends, her cousin Kay Yotter and Judy Ruth Russell.

Cremation was chosen with a Celebration of Life at a later time.

