Obituary: Cecilia ‘Bernadine’ Spalding, 90, Bardstown

Cecilia “Bernadine” Spalding, 90, of Bardstown, died peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Baptist Health. She was born March 17, 1936 in Marion County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Cora Brady; her husband, Thomas Jerome Spalding; one daughter, Patricia Rose Stevenson; four sisters, Cordie Smith, Mary Catherine Medley, Theresa Shaw, and Lottie Shaw; and three brothers, Wilber Brady, Cloyd Brady and Phillip Brady.

She is survived by one daughter, Janice (Ed) Carroll of Louisville; four sons, Terry (Carla) Wheatley, Dennis (Helena) Wheatley, Michael (Mary Ellen) Wheatley and Rodney Wheatley, all of Bardstown; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Randall Hubbard officiating. The burial is private at the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2026, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home. with a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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