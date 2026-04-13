Obituary: Charles ‘Charlie’ Phillip Jackson 82, New Haven

Charles “Charlie” Phillip Jackson 82, of New Haven, died Saturday, April 11. 2026, at his home surrounded by family.

CHARLES “CHARLIE” PHILLIP JACKSON

He was born in Lyon Station Feb. 17, 1944, to the late Arthur Sr. and Nellie Lafollette Jackson

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He retired from Crucible with 39 years of service.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Charlie Ayers; one great-grandchild, Maci Hope Durbin; one brother, Arthur Jackson Jr.; and two sisters, Mary Dawson and Joann Miracle.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Carol Rogers Jackson of New Haven; one daughter, Melissa Ann (Chris) Ayers of New Haven; one son, Michael Steven (Brandi) Jackson of Hodgenville; four grandchildren, Justin Lee Jackson, Amber Ayers, Charles Bradley Jackson and Dylan Rance Jackson; two great-grandchildren, Isabella Ayers and Noah James Durbin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2026, with burial in the St. Catherine Church Cemetery with Brother J.R. Donahue officiating.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the William R. Rust New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

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