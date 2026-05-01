Obituary: Clema Marie Parish, 59, formerly of Loretto

Clema Marie Parish, 59, of Lebanon, formerly of Loretto, died Thursday, April 30, 2026, at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Center with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 4, 1966, in LaGrange. She formerly worked as a pharmacy tech at Rite Aid in Louisville. She was a Southern Baptist by faith.

CLEMA MARIE PARISH

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Leo Whalen; her mother, Ruth Pauline Johnson Neal; and one brother, Frank Whalen.

Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Tommie Joseph Parish of Springfield; four siblings,

one sister, Roxy White of Loretto; three brothers, Tilford Gaddie of Campbellsville, Steven Neal (Casey) of Springfield and Floyd Neal of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.

A non-ceremonial cremation was chosen.

Mattingly Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-