Obituary: Connie Margaret Riggs, 65, Bardstown

Connie Margaret Riggs, 65, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 25, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born April 4, 1961, in Bardstown to James Roudolph and Emma Doris Leslie Clark.

CONNIE MARGARET RIGGS

She was an employee of Flaget Memorial Hospital where she worked in housekeeping. She enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies and family. She also loved going walking in Bardstown with her sisters, going to the Farmer’s Market, and seeing the beauty of nature.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Bonnie Marshall; and one brother, Tony Clark.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Riggs of New Haven; two sons, Billy (Kyna) Riggs of Bardstown and Stan (Laura) Riggs of Holy Cross; six sisters, Ann (Jerry) Willett, Virginia Willett, Donna Clark, Sue (Joe) Wade, Tarry Donahue, and Stephanie Ball; one brother, Tommy (Vickie) Clark; and three grandchildren, Ritchie, Silas, and Caroline.

In accordance with her wishes, the family has chosen cremation with a memorial service at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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