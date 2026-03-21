Obituary: Darlene Caryn George, 78, Bardstown

Darlene Caryn George, 78, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at her home. She was born Aug. 18, 1947, in Hillsboro, N.D., to the late Arlin Lubke and Marion Ericksson. She was a registered nurse and a U.S. Navy veteran. She loved her family, enjoyed reading and watching the birds.

DARLENE CARYN GEORGE

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer G. George; and one son, Joshua G. George.

She is survived by one son, Jonathan George (Naomi) of Chaplin; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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