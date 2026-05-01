Obituary: David Eric Snellen, 56, Bardstown

David Eric Snellen, 56, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

DAVID ERIC SNELLEN

He was born Feb. 9, 1970 in Louisville. He was a sheet metal worker for Bluegrass Metal Works and was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 110.

He was an avid golfer and loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Edward Snellen Sr. and Shirley Ann Hayden French; one sister, Julie Hayes; and his grandparents, Dee and Lucille Snellen, and Buddy and Margaret Hayden.

Survivors include his wife, Maranda Snellen; two daughters, Alyssa Baker (Robert) and Kaelynn Snellen; one son, Jonathon Snellen (Alisha Burgin); four sisters, Diane Reynolds (Mike), Sherree Hayes, Laurie Shelton and Mary Hellard (Chuck); one brother, Guy E. Snellen Jr. (Cecilia); and seven grandchildren, Layla, Briar, Trey, Maci, Harper, Ember and David.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Jeremy Shelton officiating. Burial is in the Elizabethtown City Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.

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