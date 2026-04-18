Obituary: David Gale Hillard, 73, Elizabethtown

David Gale Hillard, 73, of Elizabethtown died Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

DAVID GALE HILLARD

He was born May 4, 1952, in Beaver Dam to the late Harvey and Lucille Hillard. He was a loving husband of 23 years, father, grandfather, and friend.

He was an active member of Cecilia Baptist church, his greatest love was his wife, daughter and his grandchildren, he loved singing in the choir, he loved the outdoors. He was a retired security guard from Ford Motor Co.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Shirley Jean Atwood Hillard of Elizabethtown; one daughter, Angie (Ben) Meredith of Glendale; three grandchildren, Alex Meredith, Logan Meredith and Bella Meredith; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday April 22, 2026, at Cecilia Baptist Church in Cecilia with Bro. Donnie Davis officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial at a later date at North Hardin Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Radcliff.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at Cecilia Baptist Church in Cecilia.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

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