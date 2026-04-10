Obituary: David Harold Spalding, 72, New Haven

David Harold Spalding, 72, of New Haven, died Thursday, April 9, 2026, at his home. He was born June 12, 1953, in Nelson County to the late James Leo Spalding Sr. and Mary Christine Murphy Spalding.

DAVID HAROLD SPALDING

He retired from American Tire. He loved watching wildlife and football. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Francis Mattingly; and five brothers, James L “Jimmy” Spalding Jr., Joseph Edward “Jerry” Spalding, Joseph McArthur “Jody” Spalding, Michael Keith “Mickey” Spalding and William Richard “Ricky” Spalding.

He is survived by his wife, June Curtsinger Spalding; two daughters, Christina (Bryan) Humes of Taylorsville and Stephanie (Robert) Livers of New Haven; one son, Joseph David (Alysia) Spalding of Bardstown; five sisters, Patricia Ann Trent, Barbara Faye (Gary) Miles, Martha Louise “Sissy” (Melvin) Mattingly, Mary Kathleen “Kathy” (Ricky) Mattingly and Sarah Ann “David” Simpson, all of Bardstown; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with his sister, Martha Louise Mattingly officiating. Burial is int Holy Trinity Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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