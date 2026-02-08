Obituary: Deborah A. Ray Green, 75, Taylorsville

Deborah A. Ray Green, 75, of Taylorsville, died and gained her heavenly reward Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. She was the daughter of the late Mary A. Ray (Marks) and James W. Ray.

DEBORAH A. “DEBBY” GREEN

She was a woman of strong faith who loved the Lord, her family, and her cat, Angel. She could always be counted on to lend a helping hand and worked to be a positive influence in her community.

She loved butterflies and gardening. She had a remarkable green thumb and took great pride in her plants. When not at home, she could often be found at the local produce stand, the farmers market, or the senior center.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James; and one brother, James W. “Bubba” Ray Jr.

She is survived by one daughter, Kristin (Dave); three stepchildren: Dee, Billy (Lori), and James (Kristie); two adult grandchildren, Mary and Rob; and four stepgrandchildren.

She will be missed by all who loved her. Her family feels in their hearts that she was met with a “Well done, good and faithful servant” as she enters the presence of her Heavenly Father. If Debby could request anything, it would be that you hug your children a little tighter and call your parents if they are still here.

Her family followed her wishes for cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested to send memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-