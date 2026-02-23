Obituary: Denise H. Pyle, 58, Cox’s Creek

Denise H. Pyle, 58, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. She was born Dec. 2, 1967, in Nelson County. She was a proud fire department wife who was devoted to her boys. She enjoyed country music, bowling and loved Facebook live auctions. “I Spy” was her favorite live auction.

DENISE H. PYLE

She was a simple Southern grandma who made an appearance at every single school function for her grandchildren. She took care of everyone and had a way of making them feel special by always remembering the little things they liked. She made memorable chocolate chip cookies that everyone loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Barbara Cundiff Linton.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Neal Pyle of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Ernie (Britney) Pyle of Louisville and John Casey (Beth) Pyle of Bardstown; two sisters, Lisa Woolum and Crystal (Todd) Downs; one brother, Glenn “Bubba” (Becky) Linton; grandchildren, Bentley, Noah, and S.J.; best friends, Angie Ellingsworth and Christine Nalley; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crusade for Children in the name of Nelson County Fire and Rescue.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-