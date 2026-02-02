Obituary: Dianna Lynn Chisam, 66, Bardstown

Dianna Lynn Chisam, 66, of Bardstown, died Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at her home. She was born Sept. 17, 1959, in Bardstown to Nona Marie Gilpin and James Edward “Jake” Lewis.

She was a retired employee of Black and Decker and she attended St. Gregory Catholic Church. She loved her family and was an avid UK basketball fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dale “Bob” Chisam and her father, Jake Lewis.

She is survived by two daughters, Jessica Phillips (Tim Meinhold) of Ormond Beach, Fla. and Brittney Herring (Jennifer) of Sacramento, Calif.; her mother, Nona Gilpin Cundiff of Cox’s Creek; three brothers, Tony Lewis, Ernie Lewis and Bruce Lewis (Lechia), all of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Kassidy Phillips, Dakota Phillips and Xavier Phillips all of Ormond Beach, Fla., Ariel Waggoner, Addisyn Waggoner and Toby Waggoner, all of Sacramento, Calif.; three great-grandchildren, Cameron Mungen, Aubryianna Railey and Keyari Mosley; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Lebanon National Cemetery.

Visitation iis noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

