Obituary: Dominic Pio Gasper, 1

Dominic Pio Gasper, 1, died Tuesday, March 31, 2026. He was born March 8, 2025, in Michigan City, Ind.

DOMINIC PIO GASPER

He was adopted at birth by David and Jessica Gasper. At birth, he struggled through major health problems, but through the intercession of Sts. Dominic, Philip Neri, Padre Pio, Our Lady of Guadalupe, and the Lord’s healing hands, he made a miraculous recovery.

He was never seen without a smile or contagious giggle. His smile was certainly his most endearing trait, and the joy it radiated was irresistible. He brought tremendous healing to his family and reflected the love of the most Sacred Heart of Jesus to every person he met. He did not know a stranger and he would give all his love to anyone who wanted to hold him, talk to him, or offer a great big kiss.

He loved his siblings, playing peek-a-boo, clapping his hands, and hiding toys throughout the house. He always enjoyed saying ‘dada’ when his family asked him to say ‘mama’ and it was always followed by a great big laugh. He never missed a moment to sneak all the kisses he could. He enjoyed wagon rides in the yard, reading books, being sung to, and making his siblings laugh. Excluding hospital stays, he and his family never missed a First Friday devotion.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Agnes Pia Gasper; his grandfather, Bradley Buening; and his great-grandfather, Gregory Mayer.

He is survived by his parents, David and Jessica (Buening) Gasper; one sister, Margaret Kateri Gasper; one brother, Joseph Timothy Gasper; his grandparents, Donny and Charlotte Volk and Dan and Michelle Gasper; his great-grandparents, Louise Mayer, Phil and Roseaaron Buening, Roger and Peggy Wagner, and Leo and Patty Gasper; and his great-great grandma, Virginia Sympson.

The funeral Mass was Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in North Vernon, Ind., with his godfather, the Rev. Bobby Vogel officiating. Burial was in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

A rosary of thanksgiving was offered Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral & Cremation Service in North Vernon, Ind.

Memorial donations may be made by non-immediate family members in his memory to Holy Family Catholic Adoption Agency, South Bend, Ind., due to David and Jessica continuing to be active with this agency. Donations may also be made to Trappist Caskets located in Peosta, Iowa, who generously donated his casket.

Sawyer-Pickett Funeral & Cremation Services in North Vernon, Ind., was in charge of arrangements.

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