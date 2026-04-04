Obituary: Donald ‘Donnie’ Lewis Sorrell, 82, Bardstown

Donald “Donnie” Lewis Sorrell, 82, of Bardstown, died Friday, April 3, 2026, at Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville. He was born May 22, 1943, in Rineyville to the late Alvia and Beulah Combs Sorrell.

DONALD “DONNIE” LEWIS SORRELL

He was a farmer and retired employee of All American Bottling Company. He was an avid gardener, always tending to his greenhouse. He was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Sorrell; and one brother, Keith Sorrell.

He is survived by three sons, Deron (Dana) Sorrell of Bardstown, Dwayne (Dr. Aleeta) Sorrell of Louisville and Derek (Katrina) Sorrell of Bardstown; three sisters, Barbara Sorrell of Bardstown, Martha (Juan) Walker of Louisville and Christy (Sam) Pepper of Hodgenville; one brother, Larry (Sharen) Sorrell of Louisville; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at The Firstt Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Todd Davis officiating. Burial is in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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