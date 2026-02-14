Obituary: Donald E. Vittitow, 61, Bardstown

Donald E. Vittitow, 61, of Bardstown, died Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, in Louisville. He was born April 15, 1964, in Louisville. He was an employee of General Electric.

DONALD E. VITTITOW

He loved fixing cars and playing the guitar. He loved fishing especially with his great niece, Hannah. He always had a sense of humor no matter how he was feeling and always showed up for others no matter what he had going on in his own life. He never had anything bad to say about anyone. He wanted to make everyone else happy and quietly sacrificed to do so. He was a big prankster and loved playing jokes on people. He loved his grandkids immensely and his family was everything to him. He was loved by everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Regina A. Cox Vittitow.

He is survived by his loving wife, June Hood Vittitow of Bardstown; two sons, Justin Vittitow and Joseph (Jena) Vittitow, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Judy (Darrell) Sorrels and Karen (Jeff) Dean; two brothers, Roger (Marsha) Vittitow and Mike (Mary Alice) Vittitow; six grandchildren, Alaiya Vittitow (Matthew Lucas), Jordan Vittitow, Nathan Vittitow, Gabriel Vittitow, Naomi Vittitow, and Abigail Vittitow; one great-grandchild, C.J. Lucas; and a host of other family members and friends.

The funeral is 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-