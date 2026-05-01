Obituary: Donna Mae Hall-Allen, 77, Bardstown

Donna Mae Hall-Allen, 77, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born March 21, 1949, in Louisville to the late Bernard Lee Sr. and Anna Lorraine Hall.

DONNA MAE HALL-ALLEN

She was a teacher for 54 years, having taught at Old Kentucky Home Middle and High School’s, and currently at St. Gregory School. She also enjoyed farming. She was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward “Eddie” Allen Jr.; one sister, Aimee Hall Spalding; and one brother, Bruce Hall.

She is survived by five daughters, Brianna Aundrea Allen of Loretto, Vanessa Allen and Jaime (Rod) Allen-McCord, both of Bardstown, Bernadette (David) Muncy of Leitchfield, and Adrienne (Aaron) Hardin of Boston; three sisters, Frances Ann (Mac) McCollum of Benton, La., Mary Rarden of Mt. Washington, and Myra Knopp of Bardstown; two brothers, Joe Boy (Mary) Hall of Indianapolis and Willie (Mary Lynn) Hall of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family respectfully chose cremation.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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