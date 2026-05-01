Obituary: Donna Mae Hall-Allen, 77, Bardstown

Donna Mae Hall-Allen, 77, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at University of Kentucky Hospital. She was born March 21, 1949, in Louisville to the late Bernard Lee Sr. and Anna Lorraine Hall.
She was a teacher for 54 years, having taught at Old Kentucky Home Middle and High School’s, and currently at St. Gregory School. She also enjoyed farming. She was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward “Eddie” Allen Jr.; one sister, Aimee Hall Spalding; and one brother, Bruce Hall.
She is survived by five daughters, Brianna Aundrea Allen of Loretto, Vanessa Allen and Jaime (Rod) Allen-McCord, both of Bardstown, Bernadette (David) Muncy of Leitchfield, and Adrienne (Aaron) Hardin of Boston; three sisters, Frances Ann (Mac) McCollum of Benton, La., Mary Rarden of Mt. Washington, and Myra Knopp of Bardstown; two brothers, Joe Boy (Mary) Hall of Indianapolis and Willie (Mary Lynn) Hall of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family respectfully chose cremation.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. Monday prayer service.
The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
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