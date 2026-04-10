Obituary: Donna May Larson Cope, 81, Magnolia

Donna May Larson Cope, 81, of Magnolia, died Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin with her family by her side. She was born April 11, 1944, in Newport News, Va., to the late Leslie and Gladys Mae Goff Larson.

DONNA MAY LARSEN COPE

She was a Christian by faith. She was a long time business owner and accountant. Along with her husband, they operated Grandpaws Attic shop and a car lot.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Fears and Ronald Fears.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Morris Cope of Magnolia; two daughters, Deb (Pete) Moran and Dawn (John) Beale; two sons, Jon (Dana) Cope and Chris Cope; six grandchildren, Travis (Noelle) Gunn, Jennifer (Adam) Monslave, Jeff Gunn, McKade Cope, Jarrett De Los Santos, and Megan (Brandon) Reyna; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.

The William R. Rust Funeral home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-