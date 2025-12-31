Obituary: Donna Rae Chesser, Taylorsville

Donna Rae Chesser, 78, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at her home. She was born Sept. 28, 1947, in New Albany, Ind., to the late Maggie Helen Hornback and James Elmer Eads. She was a homemaker and was a loving mother and Nanny to her grandchildren.

DONNA RAE CHESSER

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leon Chesser Sr.; one daughter, Donna J. Chesser; two stepchildren, Jimmy Chesser and Pam Chesser; five sisters, Betty Eads, Joyce Eads, Margaret Wooten, Jean Allen, and Linda Stringfellow; and one brother, Kenny Eads.

She is survived by one daughter, Denise Nation of Bloomfield; one son, Carl (Donna) Love of Scottsburg, Ind.; two her stepchildren, Brenda Nation of Bloomfield and Robert Leon (Tina) Chesser Jr. of Florida; and seven grandchildren, Matthew Nation, Christopher Nation, Kimberly (Tyler) Case, Juan Hernandez, Jessica Nunez, Sierra Love and Jerod Love.

Visitation was Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with cremation to follow.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-