Obituary: Doris Evelyn Lampkin, 87, Chaplin

Doris Evelyn Lampkin, 87, of Chaplin, died Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. She was born May 7, 1939. She worked at Texas Instruments for 23 years and loved to fish, sew and make quilts. She was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church.

DORIS EVELYN LAMPKIN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Cletus Mitchell; her second husband, Arvin Lampkin; one daughter, Peggy Hooper; and one son, Terry Lynn Mitchell.

She is survived by two daughters, Phyllis (Greg) Gaines of Lawrenceburg and Cathy (Roy) Coffee of Harrodsburg; three sons, Billy Mitchell of Louisville, Mike (Mary) Mitchell and Doug (Cindy) Mitchell, both of Bloomfield; 17 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Glenn Corn officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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