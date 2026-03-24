Obituary: Dr. Ronald Glenn Shrewsbury, 66, Bardstown

Dr. Ronald Glenn Shrewsbury, 66, of Bardstown, died Sunday, March 22, 2026.

DR. RONALD GLENN SHREWSBURY

He was born in Campbellsville to the late Richard Paul (Coach) Shrewsbury and Mary Frances Westmorland. He grew up in LaGrange, Ga. before attending Jacksonville State University. He then went on to earn his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in 1985 where he graduated with honors.

Following graduation, he moved to Bardstown and began his dental career practicing alongside Dr. John Oakley. Through time the practice evolved into Shrewsbury, Claywell & Oliver Dentistry, P.S.C. (formerly Shrewsbury & Associates and Oakley and Shrewsbury, P.S.C.). For more than four decades, he provided compassionate, talented, and dedicated care to generations of families in Bardstown, the Nelson County community and beyond.

Aside from dentistry, he found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He loved spending time with his dog Julep, playing golf, fishing, hunting, reading, and traveling whenever he could. He was a student of life and always sought to learn.

Above all, his faith guided him, and he was known for his kind heart, gentle spirit, and unwavering devotion to his family.

His legacy lives on in the smiles he created, the lives he touched, and the love he shared so freely. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife of many years, Jennifer Hamilton Shrewsbury; one daughter, Mary Haley (Matthew) Harris; two sons, Dr. John Lawson (Sarah) Shrewsbury and Dr. Lucas “Luke” Hays (Celeste) Shrewsbury; two brothers, Richard (Lori) Shrewsbury and Mike (Nancy) Shrewsbury; three grandchildren, Finnley Shrewsbury, Rowan Shrewsbury, and Elijah Harris; and a host of extended family and friends who were touched by his quiet strength and generous spirit.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Parkway Baptist Church, with burial in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2026, and 9-10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to Bardstown Foundation for Excellence in Public Education earmarked for Career and Technical Education Opportunities .

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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