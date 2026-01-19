Obituary: Earl ‘Allen’ Douglas, 72, New Haven

Earl “Allen” Douglas, 72, of New Haven, died Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at his home. He was born Jan. 3, 1954, in Nelson County. He retired from Owens-Illinois. He was the owner of Allen Douglas Pre-Casting for 38 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen Douglas; two sisters, Ann Douglas and Terry Nicholson; one brother, Ricky Douglas; and his father-in-law, William Miles.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sheila Miles Douglas of New Haven; two sons, Ricky Douglas and David (Kristy) Douglas, both of New Haven; two sisters, Kay (Billy) Mattingly of Bardstown and Lisa (Tony) Lands of New Haven; four brothers, Ronnie Douglas of Elizabethtown, Mark (Joan) Douglas, Perry Douglas, and Tommy (Rose Ann) Douglas, all of New Haven;

five grandchildren, Destiny, Skyler, Brantley, Dalton, and Raelyn; his mother-in-law, Donna Miles; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

