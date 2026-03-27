Obituary: Eddie Greenwell, 71, Bardstown

Eddie Greenwell, 71, of Bardstown, died Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born June 26, 1954, in Nelson County.

EDDIE GREENWELL

He worked hard as a handyman helping people with things they needed done. That stopped when he had his heart attack four years ago. He loved helping people. Eddie also had a country-rock band for 35 years. He played rhythm guitar and sang and also he played at St. Gregory Church Choir.

He said the Rosary every night. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid UK fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Mary Rita Greenwell.

He was survived by his wife Elaine; two sons, Erick Greenwell (Jessica) and Ronnie Greenwell (Chrissy); five sisters, Mary Cecil (Billy), Martha Mattingly (Bert), Eva Prewitt (Joe), Wanda Ward (Doug), and Norma Goss (Scott); one brother, Steve Greenwell (Annette); two grandchildren, Savana Greenwell and Adian Greenwell; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Tuesday evening prayer serivce.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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