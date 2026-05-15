Obituary: Edna Grace Amburgey, 86, Bardstown

Edna Grace Amburgey, 86, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Bardstown to the late Earl Richardson and Anna Mae Morris Lundquist.

EDNA GRACE AMBURGEY

She was a retired employee of Owens-Illinois and was a member of Woodlawn Methodist Church. She loved to garden, shop and travel and enjoyed quilting and doing jigsaw puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Forrest Terrell; one daughter-in-law, Lisa Terrell; four sisters, Wanda Richardson, Sharon Richardson, Carol Ellis, and Brenda Woods; and one granddaughter, Brandy.

She is survived by four sons, Joey Terrell of Louisville, Larry (Kathryn) Terrell, George (Denise) Terrell, Brent (Debbie) Terrell, all of Bardstown; one sister, Joanie Richardson; three brothers, Roger Richardson, Danny Richardson and Wade Richardson; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Amanda, Abagail, Peyton, Darren, Melissa, Haley, Catherine, Nicholas; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Pile officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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