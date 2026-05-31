Obituary: Edward Hovan, 79, and Christine V. Hovan, 71, Bardstown

Edward Hovan, 79, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 15, 2026, and his wife Christine V. Hovan, 71, of Bardstown died Monday, May 25, 2026, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

CHRISTINE V. HOVAN

He was born Sept. 26, 1946, in Plainfield, N.J. She was born Sept. 19, 1954, at Fort Meade, Md.

They were both heavily involved in the local community, where they were well known and loved for their acts of kindness and service. They were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was a part of the Archdiocese of Louisville, and a member of Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

He was preceded in death by one son, Michael James Hovan; and one brother, Richard Hovan.

They are survived by Ed’s son, Edward Hovan Jr.; and Chris’ sister, Kathy Duym; one niece, Erin Duym; one nephew, Jon (Daniele) Duym; and many beloved friends.

EDWARD HOVAN

Their Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Terry Brandshaw and the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home, and 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nelson County Humane Society and/or Bread of Life Community Food Pantry.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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