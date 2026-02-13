Obituary: Eleanor Jean Wadsworth Cochran, 86, New Haven

Eleanor Jean Cochran, 86, of New Haven, died Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was an artist and a member of the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen.

ELEANOR JEAN WADSWORTH COCHRAN

She was preceded in death by one son, Richard Symonds. \

She is survived by her loving companion, Hays Horn; and one brother, Danny Wadsworth.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation was chosen.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kentucky Humane Society or St. Vincent de Paul.

The Joseph L.. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-