Obituary: Elisha Marvin Cobb Harned, II, 78, Bardstown

Elisha Marvin Cobb Harned, II, 78, of Bardstown, died peacefully at home Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

ELISHA MARVIN COBB HARNED II

He was born Dec. 10, 1947. He was the son of Marvin and Evelyn Harned. He was born a “blue baby” with Tetralogy of Fallot. A a day never passed that he wasn’t grateful to see, never taking for granted life that was never guaranteed.

He lived all his life in Nelson County as a devoted husband and father and public servant. He attended St. Catherine High School, graduated from the University of Kentucky and married his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Harned, June 7, 1969. He spent the next 30-plus years working for the Nelson County Property Valuation Administration office and spending as much time as his health would allow, enjoying basketball, hunting and gardening. The last few years were a struggle as the ugly grip of dementia took hold. One by one, the memories of his unexpected life flickered and dimmed, but his presence will remain in the hearts of those who cherished him. We will remember him not for the disease that touched his mind, but for the love that touched our lives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Evelyn Harned; and one brother-in-law, John Young.

He is survived by his wife Betty Harned; two sons, M.T. (Bobbi) Harned of Bardstown and Kevin Harned of Louisville; two sisters, Beverly Holbert (Charlie) of New Haven and Betty Jo Howard of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Brook (Kelly) Mouser of Culvertown and Trae (Ashley) Harned and Kruse Harned, both of Bardstown; and four great-grandchildren, Colton, Katherine, River and Lillie.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the St. Catherine Cemetery in New Haven.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, and 9:30-10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at the church, with a 7 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to St. Joseph School – tuition assistance.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-