Obituary: Elmer Wayne Turner, 84, Bardstown

Elmer Wayne Turner, 84, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital. He was born Oct. 3, 1941, in Versailles to Elmer Turner and Margaret Bailey Turner.

ELMER WAYNE TURNER

He worked in sales, had his own small business and later retired from Heaven Hill Distillery. He was a very proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps,. He was a four time cancer survivor. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt and bird watch. He was known for his quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor which he passed down to his kids.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Charlotte Shea, Mildred Goodlett, Rose Lemons, Bonnie Thompson, and Hazel Morrison; one brother, Donald Turner; and one granddaughter, Nicole Turner.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Dunn Turner; three daughters, Joy (Tom) Raley of Louisville, Carol (Jerome) Mudd of Boston, and Cindy Howell of Bardstown; three sons, Jeff (Terry) Turner of Amelia, Va., Scott (Wanda) Turner of Bardstown, and Mark Turner of Sylvania, Ga.; three sisters, Gail Gallagher, Patricia Settles, and Kathy Douglas; one brother, Bill (Janet) Turner, of Owenton; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial with military honors at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2026, and 9-10 a.m., Friday April 3, 2026, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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