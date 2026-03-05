Obituary: Emily ‘Joyce’ Downs, 87, formerly of Bardstown

Emily “Joyce” Downs, 87, of Louisville, formerly of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville.

EMILY “JOYCE” DOWNS

She was born January 6, 1939 in Bardstown. She retired from Jefferson County Public Schools after 22 years of service. She enjoyed bingo, arts and crafts, games, chocolate, and loved being with her two sons and four grandsons. She was beautiful and a loving woman. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Orlando Downs; and her parents, John and Thelma Mattingly.

She is survived by two sons, Brent (Jessica) Downs of Louisville and Jonathan (Elizabeth) Downs of Bloomfield; three sisters, Betty Montgomery, Kitty Adams, and Patsy Coomes Cecil; one brother, John Mattingly; four grandsons, Linus Downs, Winston Downs, Jebediah Downs, and Haywood Downs; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-