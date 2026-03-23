Obituary: Eric Scott Roark, 46, Bardstown

Eric Scott Roark, 46, of Bardstown, formerly of Taylorsville, died Sunday, March 22, 2026, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

ERIC SCOTT ROARK

He was born Oct. 12, 1979, in Danville. He worked at Lowes and loved being with his family and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and video games. He was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide and NASCAR fan.

He was preceded in death by a special aunt, Linda Koger; one uncle, Archie Conner; a baby brother, Brandon Lee Roark; and his grandparents, Fred “Poppy” and Ivalene Koger.

He is survived by his wife, Dana Roark; one daughter, Aubrey Ann Roark; one son, Dakota Scott Roark; his mother-in-law, Bonnie Boblitt; one aunt, Kathy Conner of Albany; two uncles, Dave Koger of Taylorsville and Billy Koger of Gulf Shores, Ala.; one cousin, Sherri Gibson (Phillip) of Albany;

one sister-in-law, Jennifer Vowels (Chris); two nephews, Blake Vowels and Logan Vowels; and several special friends that were like brothers, Bobby Matherly, Richardson “Rick” Patterson, Charlie Mattingly, and Robbie Wilson.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2026, with Brad Woods and Barry McGuffin officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Memorial visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family asks that donations be made to the Guthrie Opportunity Go Quest fund in his memory.

Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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