Obituary: Ernest Larry ‘Ernie’ ‘Sleepy’ Montgomery, 72, Bloomfield

Ernest Larry “Ernie” “Sleepy” Montgomery, 72, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, April 12, 2026, at his home.

ERNEST LARRY “ERNIE” “SLEEPY” MONTGOMERY

He was born Jan. 5, 1954, in Nelson County to the late John Thurman “J.T.” and Flora Mae Ingram Montgomery. He was a farmer and was a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church. He loved hunting and fishing, and enjoyed collecting coins and Indian artifacts.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Laura Ann Nalley; and one brother, Johnny Montgomery.

He is survived by three daughters, Erika Laray Montgomery (Sebastian) of Louisville, and Barbara Ann Yates Waldridge and Elizabeth Yates Waldridge, both of Taylorsville; three sisters, Linda (Gilbert) Cox, Millie Berry, and Nancy (Doug) Pollett, all of Bloomfield; one brother, David (Diane) Montgomery of Bloomfield; three 3 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2026,

at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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