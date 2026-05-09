Obituary: Eugene ‘Gene’ Chesser, 84, formerly of Nelson County

Eugene “Gene” Chesser, 84, of Shepherdsville, formerly of Nelson County, died Wednesday, May 6, 2026. He was born Nov. 18, 1941 in Nelson County to the late Cecil and Opha Chesser.

EUGENE “GENE” CHESSER

He was a man of great faith for more than 70 years and served as a deacon for 50 years. He was a member of Evangel Shepherdsville, Mount Washington Church of God of Prophecy and Victory Revival Center in Bloomfield.

He loved being outdoors. He loved working with outdoor equipment and cars. He spent a majority of his career in sales as a sales manager. He loved to travel and explore new things. He served W.R. Grace and Company and retired from Hayward Outdoor Equipment. He took great pride in his work and was very meticulous in wanting to do things right. One of his greatest joys was the time that he got to spend making memories with his family and friends. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the following caregivers that helped them in their time of need; Rose Ranburger, Jacquelin Muncy N.P., and the Norton Pavillion Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years of marriage, Norma Jean Griffin Chesser; his parents; one sister, Vesta Lee Hoagland (Bob); two brothers, Willard Chesser (Betty) and Billy Chesser; and his father and mother-in-law, George Henry Griffin and Loraine Chesser Griffin.

He is survived by one daughter, Jenny Renee Hardin (Charles); one son, Rex Eugene Chesser (Charlotte); one sister, Barbara Morris (Ronnie); two sisters-in-law, Barbara Chesser- Nipper and Doris Griffin; five grandchildren, Camille Lawson (Stephen), Cameron Chesser (Lauren), Carissa Kulmer (Brian), Alisha Scott (Trey), Zachary Hardin (Alexis); five great-grandchildren, Charlie Chesser, Aubrey Lawson, Paisley Chesser, Blakely Chesser and Ellie Lawson; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2026, and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

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