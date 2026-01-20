Obituary: Felix Adam McKay, 65, Bardstown

Felix Adam McKay, 65, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at his home. He was born March 10, 1960 in Bardstown to the late Phil and Nancy Guthrie McKay.

FELIX ADAM MCKAY

He was a member of Special Olympics softball and was a certified youth basketball coach where he helped coach at New Haven School under Amy Thornsberry. He was an avid cruiser and traveled the world. He loved to live his life in a suitcase. His favorite things in life were traveling, all black clothes, sporting his police gear and badge, his $1 dollar bills in his wallet, UK basketball, and being the boss at work.

He worked at Nelson County Industries. He retired two years ago, and then started to attend the Nelson County Small Adult Day Training Program. Once retired, he enjoyed activities, making sure all the trash went out, coffee, and being the boss.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy McKay and Phil McKay; and one nephew, McKay Ballard.

He is survived by two sisters, Ann Rosalie (Bobby) Ballard and Susan Medley, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Rick (Nat) McKay and Guthrie (Meg) McKay, both of Bardstown; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many cousins.

He was also survived by his caregivers, Lisa and Tony Lands, who served as his sole caregivers and his family for the past 30 years. They made sure he saw the whole world. Along with them was their children, Justin Douglas, April (Ray) Downs, Christa (Chris) Grimes; their niece, Amy Thornsberry; and their grandchildren, Jaxsin Douglas, Makenzi Downs, Gavin Downs, Braxton Grimes and Kylee Grimes. He also had a roommate and best friend for many years, Jenny Egorow.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Bill Hammer officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 3 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Nelson County Association for the Handicapped or to Masses.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-