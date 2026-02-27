Obituary: Francis Anthony ‘Tony’ Clements, 88, Springfield

Francis Anthony “Tony” Clements, 88, of Springfield, died at 2:19 a.m., Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at Bardstown Health & Rehab Center.

FRANCIS ANTHONY “TONY” CLEMENTS

He was a native of Washington County. He was born June 22, 1937, to the late Frank K. and Margaret Mary Montgomery Clements.

He was a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church, a graduate of St. Joe Prep School and St. Catharine College.

He was an avid baseball fan and played in the minor league for the San Francisco Giants one year. He was an employee of the former Nally and Mudd and Nally and Wheatley dealership in Springfield and retired from Heaven Hill Distillery in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Yates Clements (Aug. 7, 2016); two sisters, Martha Jeannine “Nene” Clements (Sept. 11, 2008) and Margaret Faye Martin (April 8, 2022); and one brother, Thomas Richard “Dickie” Clements (Jan. 11, 2002).

He is survived by three daughters, Lisa Shewmaker (Jeff) of Mackville, Sherry Clements of Springfield and Toni Edlin (Greg) of Hodgenville; two sons, Mike Clements (Susan) of Floyds Knobs, Ind. and Larry Clements of Springfield; one sister, Mary Lou Wimpsett of Frankfort; two brothers, Jack Clements (Sara) of Bardstown and Frank Clements (JoAnn) of Louisville; 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild to come.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 at the St. Dominic Catholic Church with the Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating.

Burial is in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, and 8-10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service by Deacon Rick Fagan.

Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Clements, Robert Clements, Caleb Clements, Landon Clements, Thomas Hoppes, Lucas Durham, Alec Edlin and Marc Edlin.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-