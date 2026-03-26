Obituary: Gene Raymond Abrams 90, Hodgenville

Gene Raymond Abrams 90, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Sycamore Health and Rehab in Louisville.

GENE RAYMOND ABRAMS

He was born March 22,1936, in Wheeling, W.Va., to the late James Christopher Sr. and Cleona Townsley Abrams.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a member of American Legion Post 87 amd D.A.V. Chapter 003. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and a member of Lane Lincoln Methodist Church. He retired from Gates Rubber Company as a powerhouse operator. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Christopher Abrams Jr., and one sister, Patricia Morrison.

He is survived by one daughter, Collette (Rev. James) Starks of Elizabethtown; three sons, Gene Raymond Abrams Jr. of Hodgenville, Paul Christopher (Ruth) Abrams of Johns Creek, and Clifford B. (Jerae) Abrams of Elizabethtown; one sister, Yvonne (Gregory) Thomas of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Nicollette Whitfield, Shemeka Gill, Rhonda Starks, Sharonn Starks, Jaque Abrams, Paul Christopher Jr. (CJ) Abrams, Brian Pina and Kayla Triggs; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is noon Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with the Rev. James Starks and the Rev. William Curle officiating. Burial is in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff at a later date.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

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