Obituary: George Brown, 80, Bardstown

George Brown, 80, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 29, 2026, at Springfield Nursing Home.

GEORGE BROWN

He was born Feb. 2, 1946, in Queens, N.Y. He enjoyed finding projects and working on things to make them better with his tools. He and his wife rescued many senior dogs and tried to give them the best life.

His family would like to thank all of his wonderful caregivers at Springfield Nursing Home and Springview Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Eleanor Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Anne Brown; several friends; several

nieces and nephews; eight dogs; two goats; and one cat.

Cremation was chosen, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-