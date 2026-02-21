Obituary: George Earl ‘Tiny’ Mattingly, 73, New Haven

George Earl “Tiny” Mattingly, 73, of New Haven, died Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He was born May 20, 1952, in Nelson County. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and a former employee of Armag Corporation in Bardstown.

He was a devoted husband and father who cherished his granddaughter, Mya, above all. Known for his sense of humor and love of laughter, he could always bring a smile to those around him. He found joy in raising chickens, tending to his garden, and growing beautiful flowers. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by one son, DeWayne Mattingly; and his father, Wayne Mattingly.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine “Catsy” Donahue Mattingly; one son, Stuart Mattingly (Carrie) of Lebanon; his mother, Betty Jean Cecil Mattingly of New Hope; six sisters, Debra Newton (Ernie) and Marilyn Newton (Johnny), both of Loretto, Donna Stevens (David) of Bardstown, Jane Lyvers of Holy Cross, Anita Hagan of Springfield, and Pam Mattingly of New Haven; two brothers, Ronnie Mattingly (Tammy) of New Haven and Mark Mattingly (Shelia) of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Mya Mattingly; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial was 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. A. Biju Chathely officiating. Burial was in the Holy Cross Cemetery where full military honors were conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Pallbearers were Stuart Mattingly, Shaun Newton, Jason Cundiff, Mark Mattingly, Ronnie Mattingly, and Bootie Downs.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto was in charge of arrangements.

