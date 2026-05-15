Obituary: Georgia Carol Greenwell, 81, Bardstown

Georgia Carol Greenwell, 81, of Bardstown died Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at her home. She was born Nov. 16, 1944, in Bardstown to the late J.L. and Lillian Cissell Bickett. She was a homemaker and loved her family more than anything.

GEORGIA CAROL GREENWELL

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lettie Ann Downs.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas “Bobby” Greenwell; one daughter, Robin Morrow; three sons, Chris Greenwell, Scott Greenwell and Eric Greenwell; five sisters, Linda (Bill) Greer, Rose Rogers, Bernadette (Gary) Delaney, Cheryl (Keith) Board, all of Bardstown, and Kay (Byron) Board of New Mexico; three brothers, Joey Bickett, Danny Bickett, and Jimmy Bickett, all of Bardstown; and several grandchildren.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen by the family with no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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