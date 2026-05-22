Obituary: Glenda Lou ‘Mammy’ Kennedy, 87, New Haven

Glenda Lou “Mammy” Kennedy, 87, of New Haven, died Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

GLENDA LOU “MAMMY” KENNEDY

She was a member of Rolling Fork Christian Church and had her own tax service. Her greatest joy in life was being a devoted housewife and loving grandma.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lucille Price; her husband, Leonard Milburn “Fiddlebow” Kennedy; and one son, Gary Wayne Kennedy.

She is survived by one son, Wendy Kennedy (Theresa); one sister, Lillian Kennedy; four grandchildren, Mandy Puryear (Ty), Nikki Tucker (Chris), Molly Howell (Tyler), and Andy Holbert (Tara); and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Rolling Fork Christian Church, with burial in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the church.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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